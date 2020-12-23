‘Cheer’ star pleads not guilty to child porn, sex charges

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — “Cheer” star Jerry Harris has pleaded not guilty to federal child pornography charges and allegations that he solicited sex from minors and convinced teenage boys to send him obscene images of themselves. The 21-year-old man from Naperville, Illinois, was indicted this month in a seven-count indictment. Harris entered his not guilty plea to all seven of the counts during an arraignment hearing held by telephone on Dec. 17. Harris’ attorney in Chicago has not responded to a message seeking comment Wednesday. Harris was a cast member on the Netflix docuseries “Cheer” that follows a cheerleading team from Navarro College in Texas.