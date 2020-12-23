Behind the screen: How networks have adjusted to airing NFL

Even though NFL games may look the same, most of the processes around broadcasting the games have changed during the pandemic. Interviews for pregame features are being done remotely, announcers are socially distanced while being separated by plexiglass, and sideline reporters are in the stands. Even though everyone is hoping things return to normal next season, there still has been the satisfaction that the show has gone on. Ratings are likely to be down for the season — they were off 7% at midseason — but the prime-time ratings have rebounded.