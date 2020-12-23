4-year-old boy seriously injured in Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) – A 4-year-old boy has sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting incident in Cedar Rapids Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the incident at 208 7th St. SW at 2:42 p.m. and provided emergency medical care. The victim was transported to St. Luke's Hospital before being transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting appeared to be unintentional.

There is an active, ongoing investigation.