‘We’re awaiting confirmation’ Long-Term Care Facilities await vaccine arrival date

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - During Tuesday's COVID-19 news conference, Governor Kim Reynolds discussed the next steps in the vaccine distribution plan.

This includes beginning vaccinations for residents and staff at long-term care facilities next week.

Iowa was among the states notified by the federal government about a reduced number of vaccines being allocated than what was originally projected. The Iowa Department of Public Health announced last week it's now expecting to receive 138,300 total doses this month, 19.59% less than the original amount.

Reynolds said Tuesday that despite the reduction, Iowa will still be able to begin vaccinations at long-term care facilities due to the federal government allowing greater flexibility in the long-term care pharmacy partnership. The state has also activated its participation in a similar program for residents in assisted living facilities.

"We'll remain on schedule to start vaccinating long-term care residents and staff for the week of Dec. 28th and we also activated a program for residents in assisted living facilities," Gov. Reynolds said.

The state of Iowa will be making use of the pharmacy vaccination program. Allowing companies like Walgreens and CVS to administer the Pfizer vaccine.

"They'll be able to do it in one trip instead of going back at another date. So I think it will actually streamline the process," Gov. Reynolds said.

Some of those awaiting the vaccine is NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

"We know it's coming, we have some proposed dates, we're waiting for confirmation," CEO Millisa Tierney said.

Tierney says companies have already organized consent forms for long-term care residents.

"Consent form for an individual or a staff person as well. So they've been putting together tools making it easier for us to collect in a fairly short amount of time," Tierney said.

Tierney reminds Iowans to still follow COVID-19 mitigation standard even after receiving the vaccine to protect those most at risk.

"They could still become ill, so that's why we all have to collectively work together while we vaccinate and why it's so important most of us do vaccinate," Tierney said.

Tierney says residents and those in assisted living programs with facilities will be eligible next week for vaccines. However, residential or independent living under a long-term care facility will not be eligible.

The governor also shed light on who might be next in line for the second phase of vaccinations. A CDC vaccination advisory panel has recommended that the next phase of doses goes to adults older than 75-years-old and frontline essential workers including first responders, teachers, and food and agricultural positions.