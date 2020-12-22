TRACKING: Mild today, Cold & rain/snow tomorrow

Today: Partly cloudy and windy for today. Winds will be out of the southeast at 15-25 mph, with 35 mph gusts possible. Temperatures will be nice and mild once again, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tonight: Clouds will increase tonight ahead of our next system. It’ll be breezy as well, with south winds at 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Light rain/drizzle moves into Eastern Iowa in the morning from west to east. There could be some heavier pockets of rain throughout the morning. We’ll hit our high temperature during the morning hours before the cold front swings through. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. When that cold front passes in the afternoon, rain will switch over to light snow. Accumulations of up to a half inch of snow are possible. With temperatures falling fast through the afternoon, this could cause a flash freeze situation. This scenario will make roads slick and create a messy commute. It’ll be windy as well, with northwest winds at 15-25 mph and gusting to 40 mph at times.

Wednesday Night: Light snow will continue through the night, as the system exits to our east. Low temperatures will be in the single digits.

Christmas Eve: Clouds will decrease through Christmas Eve morning, leading to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Northwest winds will be breezy at 10-20 mph. Wind chills will be around -10 degrees to -20 degrees. High temperatures will only be in the teens.

Christmas Day will be mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the mid 20s.