TRACKING: Falling temperatures and gusty winds

Tonight: The wind increases this evening and remains windy overnight. Gusts to 35 mph from the south are expected. This gusty south wind keeps temperatures steady in the upper 30s all night. Clouds will increase with a few rain showers possible by sunrise.

Wednesday Morning: Temperatures are in the upper 30s with a few rain showers. The wind gusts to 35 mph are from the south.

Wednesday Afternoon: Temperatures drop into the 20s by late afternoon. Light snow showers with minor accumulation. About 0.5” of snow is possible. Use caution walking and traveling during the evening hours as the roads and sidewalks might be slick. The gusty wind is now from the west.

Wednesday Night: Clouds gradually clear late. Temperatures continue to drop as the coldest air of the season arrives. Temperatures drop to near zero. The gusty northwest wind pushes wind chills into teens and 20s below zero by Thursday morning.

Thursday: This is the coldest day of the next 10 days. Highs are in the low teens with a gusty northwest wind. Wind chills are in the single digits below zero during the afternoon. At least the sun will be shining.

Christmas: Temperatures are a little warmer…reaching the mid-20s. The wind is a little lighter as they come from the west at 10-15 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy.