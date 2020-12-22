Sudan says U.S. Congress moves ahead on ending pariah status

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s Justice Ministry says the U.S. Congress has moved forward on Washington’s promise to end the African country’s pariah status. The ministry said Tuesday Congress passed legislation that restored to Sudan what is known as sovereign immunity, a measure that would effectively stop future compensation claims from being filed against it in U.S. courts. It did not grant Sudan immunity from being sued by the 9/11 victims’ families. The legislation caps efforts by President Donald Trump to remove Sudan from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism as part of its normalization deal with Israel.