Spain holds huge Christmas lottery with virus restrictions

MADRID (AP) — Children from Madrid’s San Ildefonso school have begun calling out prize-winning numbers in Spain’s huge Christmas lottery known as “EL Gordo” (the fat one), which is being held under tight conditions because of the coronavirus pandemic. The lottery will shell out 400,000 euros ($489,000) to holders of 20-euro tickets bearing the top-prize number. The incredibly popular lottery dishes out a total of 2.4 billion euros in prizes this year, much of it in small prizes. Normally, jubilant street and bar scenes follow of winners celebrating with uncorked bottles of sparkling wine, but this year authorities have urged much caution because of the virus.