Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls finds nearly a dozen gold coins in red kettles

CEDAR VALLEY (KWWL) -- With the annual Red Kettle Campaign coming to an end this week, the Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls has struck gold.

Anonymous donors have dropped silver and gold coins in the Red Kettles in Waterloo and Cedar Falls throughout the month of December. A total of 11 one oz. American Gold Eagle Coins and a one oz. American Silver Eagle Coin have been donated. Each gold coin has an estimated value of $1,800-$1,900. The first gold coin was found during the annual Mayoral Battle of the Bells at the Crossroads Hy-Vee on December 12.

The 11 gold coins were found at the following bell ringing kettle sites:

Blain's Farm and Fleet

College Square Hobby Lobby

Ansborough Hy-Vee

Crossroads Hy-Vee

College Square Hy-Vee

Scheels

Waterloo Walmart

"These special gifts have brought such excitement to the Red Kettle Campaign. We are so grateful to the donor or donors for thinking of us," Major Shannon Thies said.

While bell ringing ends on Christmas Eve, the fundraising campaign continues. The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is at 85% of its $601,000 goal. The campaign accounts for 30% of their budget for the coming year. Red kettles will be out until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Through the end of the month, donations toward the Red Kettle Campaign can be taken to the Salvation Army, located at 89 Franklin Street in Waterloo. You can also donate online by clicking here.