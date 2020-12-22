Rita Hart asks House to review 6-vote race, cites errors

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Democrat Rita Hart is asking the U.S. House to investigate and overturn the race that Iowa says she lost by six votes, arguing that 22 ballots were wrongly excluded and others weren't examined during the recount.

The campaign provided the notice of contest to The Associated Press and announced its filing Tuesday morning.

In the document, Hart argues that she would have netted 15 votes and defeated Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks had the 22 ballots been counted in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.

Hart is asking the Democratic-led House to count those votes and conduct a uniform recount throughout the district's 24 counties.

She says she is confident she will be ahead after that process and declared the winner.

In a release, Hart gave this statement:

“As I have said from the beginning of this entire process, nothing is more important than ensuring every Iowan has their vote counted. Everyone has acknowledged that there are uncounted votes left and after reviewing those ballots and making sure they are counted, it will be clear that I have won this election. It is crucial to me to make sure that this bipartisan review by the U.S. House is fair. Iowans deserve to know that the candidate who earned the most votes is seated. I am that candidate.” Rita Hart

You can read the full notice of contest here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.