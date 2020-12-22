Retired judge to lead outside probe of botched Chicago raid

CHICAGO (AP) — A retired federal judge and a law firm will lead an independent investigation of a wrongful police raid on the home of a Black woman who wasn’t allowed to put on clothes before being handcuffed. Retired Judge Ann Claire Williams and law firm Jones Day will conduct a full review of the search warrant executed in February 2019 on social worker Anjanette Young’s home. That’s according to a Tuesday letter from Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Police video of the raid, first aired by WBBM-TV, and subsequent missteps by the city have sparked wide outrage. Activists and local leaders have called it racist and an affront to a Black woman’s dignity. Others have pointed out the city’s troubled history with trying to hide unflattering video.