Pet adoption is changing this holiday season due to the pandemic

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Cedar Bend Humane Society has had to adapt and change the way in which they handle adoptions.

Just in time for the holiday season, the Cedar Bend Humane Society was able to open its doors to the public once again, but with some differences.

You can no longer just walk in and look at the animals available for adoption. You now need to fill out an application, become eligible to adopt, and then schedule an appointment.

“We’ve definitely seen our adoptions increase, which has been super awesome since the people coming in are usually leaving with an animal,” CBHS Adoption Supervisor Riley Olson said.

Cat and small animal adoptions are only possible through the no-contact adoption method.

One couple saying the adoption process only took a couple of days, and it was very easy. Although they were a bit worried about not being able to meet their cat ahead of time, it all worked out.

“I went off of what they told me, and what they suggested, and yeah, we ended up with Bernadette. And she’s been really good,” Cedar Falls resident Quinton Murphy said.

"They gave us all the medicine we needed, and checked her out to make sure she was good before the adoption was official," Cedar Falls resident Raelynn Meade said.

Dogs, on the other hand, can be visited in-person, but with very minimal contact.

The limited number of people allowed into the Humane Society has also had positive impacts on the animals.

“We’ve noticed that the health of our animals have gotten a lot better just without the people coming in and potentially interacting with one animal and then spreading something to another animal, so we’ve definitely seen the health of our animals have benefited from this as well,” Olson said.

Due to its closing, the Humane Society is accepting donations of pet supplies, as they have experienced some loss of income this year due to the pandemic.

The Cedar Bend Humane Society is also offering $10 no-contact cat and small animal adoptions through the end of December. A full list of available animals for adoption can be found on the CBHS website.