Pedro Pascal dons different armor for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Pedro Pascal is having a big December, with the second season of the wildly popular Star Wars spinoff “The Mandalorian” having just concluded on Disney+ and a major role as the villain in “Wonder Woman 1984,” which debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day. The 45-year-old Chilean-born actor plays the power suit-wearing businessman Max Lord in the “Wonder Woman” sequel. Pascal said he initially thought he would channel the “Wall Street” character Gordon Gekko for the role but that director Patty Jenkins steered him away from that. He says he loved the choice to make him more vulnerable and exposed.