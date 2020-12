WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police say you may need to be careful today as you drive along U.S. Highway 63 after an officer discovered hundreds of nails on the road.

An officer reported the incident on Tuesday at about 3:52 a.m. The nails were scattered on U.S. Highway 63 northbound from East Donald Street to Dunkerton Road.

The nails have been cleared.

Police said the evidence doesn't indicate foul play was invovled.