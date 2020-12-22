Millennial Money: How to discuss family finances in a crisis

As the pandemic drags on, stress levels are high, and that can lead to money arguments with loved ones. But if you approach each conflict with empathy, compassionate negotiations and steadfast boundaries, you can end the fighting and restore harmony. When it comes to money, good communication is always helpful, whether you’re adjusting your budget after your spouse gets laid off or renegotiating how to split bills with your roommate. It’s a good practice to check in on your money regularly, but when you or a loved one is struggling, it’s time to adjust your plan.