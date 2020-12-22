Mercy Cedar Rapids announces minimum wage increase and employee pay raises

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Mercy Medical Center announced a minimum wage increase to $15.25 starting in January.

A general two percent wage increase for eligible employees was also approved to start in January.

Mercy officials say the changes were prompted by the challenging year that both the pandemic and derecho created for healthcare workers.

Mercy’s senior vice president and chief talent officer Nancy Hill-Davis says the pay increases reflect their recognition of the critical role health care workers provided this year.

“Our staff and the services they provide are crucial to our community’s well-being,” Hill-Davis said. “This year really brought that to light, and these changes are intended to reflect our commitment to and support of such an amazing staff.”

RELATED: UnityPoint Health set to increase minimum wage to $15