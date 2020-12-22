Louis Vuitton yoga mat made of leather draws Hindu complaint

BOSTON (AP) — A Hindu activist is calling on luxury goods maker Louis Vuitton to pull a yoga mat made partly from cowhide leather, calling it “hugely insensitive.” Rajan Zed of the Universal Society of Hinduism said in a statement Tuesday that the mat is “highly inappropriate” to practicing Hindus, who regard cows as sacred symbols of life. Zed is calling on Louis Vuitton executives to apologize and adhere to its corporate code of conduct, which includes commitments to ethical and social responsibility. The Paris-based company didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The yoga mat retails for $2,390 online.