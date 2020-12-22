Justice Department: Iowa violated Constitutional rights of disabled residents at Glenwood Resource Center

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KWWL) -- Investigators with the U.S. Department of Justice says the Iowa Department of Human Services and staff at the Glenwood Resource Center violated the constitutional rights of residents, specifically the 14th Amendment, by providing them with inadequate care and exposing them to unethical experimentation.

The conclusion came in a report released Tuesday by the DOJ. It says "Iowa operates Glenwood in a manner that has subjected residents to unreasonable harm and risk of harm, in violation of their Fourteenth Amendment rights, by exposing them to:

Uncontrolled and unsupervised physical and behavioral experimentation;

Inadequate physical and behavioral healthcare; and

Inadequate protections from harm, including deficient safety and oversight mechanisms."

The department continues to investigate whether Glenwood or the Woodward Resource Center have violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. The investigation, which began in November of 2019, resulted in the firing of Jerry Rea as superintendent at Glenwood in December 2019. Current and former staffers have alleged in a federal lawsuit that Rea used residents in sexual arousal experiments without their permission.

The Justice Department's report includes more than four pages of "minimum remedial measures" that the department will work with DHS to implement to ensure the violations are remedied. Those include:

Protecting residents from uncontrolled research;

Providing adequate physical health care;

Providing adequate behavioral health care;

Providing safety, quality assurance, and quality improvement; and

Ensuring appropriate oversight of Glenwood

Iowa DHS released the following statement after the report was released:

"We spoke with our federal partners and continue to work with them on the best path forward to ensure we provide the best care to those we serve. The Department is in the process of reviewing these findings. We will continue discussions with our legal counsel and the DOJ. We have been in a collaborative role in this process from day one. As we are still in legal conversations related to the matter, we do not have any further comment to provide at this time. Just as we have this entire past year, we will continue to keep all of our stakeholders updated, including the families of our residents, legislators and the public. Our highest priority is the care and well-being of those we serve." Iowa Department of Human Services

Governor Kim Reynolds also released a statement Tuesday night:

"What happened at the Glenwood Resource Center was unconscionable and unacceptable. Under Director Garcia’s leadership at DHS, we’ve fully cooperated with the investigation and I commend her for immediately digging in to assess the situation. I am committed to bringing all the tools and state resources needed to address the challenges at the facility. The families and loved ones remain in my thoughts as this likely brings up very difficult and strong emotions." Governor Kim Reynolds

The report's release comes less than a week after Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst sent the Justice Department a letter asking for an update on the investigation.

The full report from the Justice Department can be found here: