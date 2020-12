IOWA CITY (KWWL) -- Caitlin Clark didn't come anywhere near her 30 point average. Instead, the Iowa freshman posted the first triple-double of her career as the Hawkeyes rolled by Western Illinois 92-65 Tuesday afternoon.

Clark tallied 13 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists to post the first triple double by a Hawkeye in five years. Monica Czinano led Iowa with 20 points in a game they controlled from start to finish.