Dubuque Bank and Trust gives $23,000 to local food insecurity relief efforts

DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) ----- Dubuque Bank and Trust announced it has donated a total sum of over $23,000 to the Dubuque Food Pantry and Operation Empower.

The funds came out of a $200,000 contribution to the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque Disaster Recovery Fund earlier this year.

The company said their aim was to "further support the immense need for food in our community during this unprecedented time."

Dubuque Food Pantry will receive $20,000 to help purchase food, while dollars to Operation Empower will help their mobile pantry within the Downtown Dubuque area.

“National statistics show over 54 million Americans are struggling with hunger this year. We also know this is a huge issue impacting people within the Dubuque area,” said Tut Fuller, President and CEO of Dubuque Bank and Trust.

“We hope this gift of $23,000 will help meet the needs of our community during this time.”

“The need is great right now,” said Theresa Caldwell, Director of the Dubuque Food Pantry.

“This significant gift will help us restock our supplies following the holiday season as we help meet the needs of our community.”