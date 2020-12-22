Dec. 22: 1,276 new COVID-19 cases reported, 64 more deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,276 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 269,020.

The state's website says that of the 269,020 people who have tested positive, 219,074 have recovered. This is 4,350 more recoveries than what the state reported Monday.

The state's death toll is 3,653, which is 64 more than what was reported yesterday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (219,074) and the number of deaths (3,653) from the total number of cases (269,020) shows there are currently 46,293 active positive cases in the state.

There were 71 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 651, which is up from 644. Of those hospitalizations, 140 are in the ICU (down from 142), and 71 are on ventilators (down from 72 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 4,202 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,322,131 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,276 positive tests divided by 4,202 tests given) is 30.3 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing numbers as of 10 a.m. Monday. With 25 new cases, the county has a total of 13,028 cases (12,238 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 790 Serology positive cases). There are 28 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 10,378. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 207 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.4 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has not updated since Monday. These are the numbers we reported for the county at 10 a.m. Monday:

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 27 new cases since 10 a.m. Sunday, leaving a total of 16,006 cases. There have been 188 more recoveries, leaving a total of 12,983 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 240 deaths. There are 32 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.1 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 39 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 10,662 reported cases. There have been 136 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 9,164 recoveries. There have been two additional deaths, leaving a total of 47 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 7.8 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 29 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 10,279 reported cases. There have been 124 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 8,912. There were two additional deaths recorded, leaving a total of 135 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.8 percent.

View COVID-19 numbers from Monday here.