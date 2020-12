AMES (KWWL) -- Iowa State nailed 17 three-pointers as the Cyclone women rolled by Drake 85-67 on Tuesday night. The total fell one short of the ISU program record.

Freshman Emily Ryan paced Iowa State with 20 points, making 4-of-7 three point attempts. Ashley Joens added 17 in the win.

Kierra Collier scored 14 to lead the Bulldogs.