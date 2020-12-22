Biden picks Connecticut schools chief as education secretary

(AP) -- President-elect Joe Biden has chosen the education commissioner for Connecticut and a former public school teacher to serve as his education secretary.

Miguel Cardona was appointed to the top education post in Connecticut just months before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March.

When schools moved to remote learning, he hurried to deliver more than 100,000 laptops to students across the state.

Since then, however, he has increasingly pressed schools to reopen, saying it's harmful to keep students at home.

Biden's choice of Cardona, yet to be announced, was confirmed to The Associated Press by three people familiar with his decision but not authorized to discuss it publicly.