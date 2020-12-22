AP All-Big Ten: Ohio State’s Fields, Indiana’s Allen honored

Quarterback Justin Fields repeated as offensive player of the year and is joined by three of his teammates on the Associated Press All-Big Ten football team. Lineman Daviyon Nixon of Iowa is the defensive player of the year and is among six Hawkeyes players on the first team in voting by 24 media members. Northwestern redshirt freshman safety Brandon Joseph is newcomer of the year and Indiana’s Tom Allen is coach of the year. Fields is a repeat first-team selection along with Buckeyes offensive lineman Wyatt Davis.