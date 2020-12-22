American Airlines flights to resume at Dubuque Airport in January

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Dubuque Regional Airport announced on Tuesday that American Airlines flights out of Dubuque will resume on January 6, 2021.

Previously in October, American Airlines dropped flights to Dubuque and 14 other U.S. cities after the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act expired.

American Airlines is now returning with a reduced flight schedule and will continue to evaluate their network according to passenger demand. You can start booking flights out of Dubuque at www.aa.com.

“We’re thrilled to have American Airlines return to the Tri-States," Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Molly Grover said. "The return of air service marks a significant milestone in the continued recovery from COVID-19.”

Face masks will still be enforced and aircraft will be disinfected and cleaned.

“The Dubuque Regional Airport is committed to giving our travelers peace of mind," Airport Director Todd Dalsing said. "Passenger health and safety have always been a priority and our staff continue to go above and beyond following all CDC, state and local public health safety standards by implementing cleaning enhancements to ensure a safe and healthy experience at DBQ.”