Waterloo Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint in laundromat parking lot

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo police are investigating an armed robbery at Clean Laundry on 709 Progress Avenue.

It happened on Sunday at about 4:30 a.m.

Police said a woman was sitting in her car outside the laundromat when a man wearing a mask pointed a handgun at her. He took her wallet and drove away, according to authorities.

At this time, police do not have any suspects and have not made any arrests. They are searching for nearby surveillance video.

