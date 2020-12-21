Waterloo man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 date rape in Dubuque

(KWWL) -- A Waterloo man convicted of a 2018 date rape in Dubuque will serve life in prison.

47-year-old Patrick Booker was given the enhanced sentence last month after a jury previously found him guilty of third-degree sexual abuse.

The charges are in connection to a 2018 incident where the victim originally intended to have sex with Booker and another man, but then refused and Booker repeatedly physically assaulted her over the course of hours.

Booker has filed an appeal.