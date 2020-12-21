University of Northern Iowa football program receives $2 million gift

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) — Doug and Ann Goschke, residents of Port St. Lucie, Florida, donated $2 million towards the University of Northern Iowa football program.

The money will be used to help create an artificial turf outdoor practice field.

According to a news release from the university, Doug Goschke said both him and Ann visited with UNI Head Football Coach Mark Farley last summer.

"I asked Mark what he needed to make his strong football program better. Without hesitating, he said, 'an artificial turf outdoor practice field,'" Doug Goschke said. "Ann and I are pleased to make this gift that will provide that facility for Panther football. As a former collegiate football player, I know that you play like you practice. Having a practice field with turf similar to your competition is a plus."

Farley said that Doug and Ann's gift will have a tremendous impact on the football program.

"The key to the development of a team is through the ability to practice and prepare in a safe and competitive environment," Farley said. "This new field will allow future Panthers to prepare through all weather conditions on a surface that is safe and usable late into the fall as well as in early spring. I couldn't be more grateful for Doug and Ann's incredible support for our team and our university in transforming our football facilities."

The Goschkes made their gift in memory of Doug's late sister, Junean Goschke, who is a 1966 alumna of the university.

Plans for the outdoor practice facility are being finalized, with construction set to begin during the spring of 2021. The facility will be named in honor of the Goschkes.

"Doug and Ann's gift will help our football program prepare to compete at a championship level," David Harris, UNI Director of Athletics, said. "Over the next several years, our plan is to continue to provide our sports programs the resources necessary to achieve unprecedented success as outlined in our strategic plan. Doug and Ann are helping us achieve the lofty goals we've set for our football program and are propelling UNI Athletics to new heights."