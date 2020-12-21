TRACKING: Sun & clouds, gusty winds

Today: The Clipper system that brought some wet flakes to the northern and eastern counties early this morning has moved on out of Eastern Iowa. This will lead to decreasing clouds throughout the morning. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with a bulk of the cloud cover residing over the northeastern edge of the viewing area. It’s going to be windy today. Northwest winds will be at 15-25 mph, with gusts at 40-45 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tonight: Mostly clear overnight tonight. Winds will slow and will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and windy for Tuesday. South winds will be at 15-25 mph, with gusts of up to 30 mph possible. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies move back into Eastern Iowa ahead of the next system. Temperatures will be will be in the mid 30s and will be rising throughout the overnight hours.

Wednesday: Rain will move in during the morning hours and will eventually turn to snow in the afternoon. Accumulations look to be around an inch at this time. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. We’ll reach the high temperature near the low to mid 40s early in the morning, before temperatures plummet in the afternoon.

Christmas Eve and Day look to be cold and blustery. Breezy northwest winds Christmas Eve, will help keep temperatures in the teens. Wind chills will be ten to twenty degrees below zero. Both days will remain dry, with sunshine returning on Christmas Day.