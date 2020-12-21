TRACKING: A big temperature change

Tonight: The sky becomes mostly clear this evening and remains mostly clear overnight. The wind diminishes during the evening and is light after midnight. Temperatures drop into the low 20 by morning.

Tuesday: The first full day of Winter does not feel like it with highs in the low 40s again. The wind increases from the south at 10-20 mph. Some gusts could be near 30 mph. A good amount of sunshine is expected with a few clouds from time to time.

Tuesday Night: Clouds increase through the night as the wind increases from the south at 15-25 mph. Temperatures are in the mid-30s north and low 40s south. Areas of fog are possible.

Wednesday: The warmest part of the day is before noon with temperatures in the mid-30s north and low 40s south. A few rain showers are possible in the morning as well. A cold front pushes through during the afternoon and temperatures drop. A few snow showers are possible in the afternoon and anything wet could freeze during the evening commute. Temperatures are expected to be the 20s during the evening.

Thursday: This is a cold and windy day. High temperatures are in the teens with a gusty northwest wind. Wind chills are below zero in the morning to near zero in the afternoon. The sky is partly cloudy

Christmas: Plenty of sunshine and a cold start with temperatures near zero in the morning. Highs warm into the mid 20s in the afternoon. The wind is not as strong…NW 10-15 mph.