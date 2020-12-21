Three killed in wrong-way crash on I-80 near West Branch

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Three people were killed Monday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 near West Branch.

The crash happened around 4:30 near the West Branch exit. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Eric Nunez, 20, of Plano, Illinois was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and collided head-on with Robert Larson, 70, of West Liberty.

Nunez, Larson, and a passenger, Teresa Larson, 68, also of West Liberty, all died at the scene. The Larsons were both wearing seatbelts, Nunez was not.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved. The crash is still under investigation.