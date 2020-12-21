Skip to Content

Tensions rise inside and outside of Oregon’s Capitol

New
8:04 pm National news from the Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State police declared an unlawful assembly at Oregon’s Capitol building as protesters attempted to force their way in during a special legislative session, with some demonstrators toting guns and others attacking authorities with bear spray. Inside the Capitol, Lawmakers passed four bills Monday evening, which includes $800 million in relief to people struggling from the pandemic and wildfires, extending an eviction moratorium through June and allocating funds for renter and landlord relief. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content