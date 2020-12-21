Some of Dubuque’s homeless veterans to receive housing vouchers under HUD program

DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) ------ Some veterans experiencing homelessness have found a way out.

The city is now being awarded vouchers from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. In order to qualify, vets have to be receiving services from the VA. From there, the VA contacts you.

Six are eligible this year.

Dubuque housing officials say the need was recognized at the federal level this year.

"This year the VA actually contacted us to ensure that we were going to apply because they had 13 people identified who were literally homeless in Dubuque and needed assistance," said Alexis Steger, housing and community development coordinator for the city.

This year, state agencies are aware of 13 homeless vets in town here -- for six of these, the process begins. Case managers hope through health care, mental health treatment and substance abuse counseling, they can keep veterans away from homelessness.

"We're always going to keep trying to serve this population. It's an important population, to make sure that we are serving our veterans. And we just didn't want them to get missed," said Steger.

This is the first year Dubuque housing officials are handling any of the special housing vouchers. Need has been present in recent years, however there are hurdles to documenting homeless, one of the requirements of the program.

For a list of veterans' charities certified by the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance, click here.