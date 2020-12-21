Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

New
9:22 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Des Moines Christian 61, Van Meter 49

Iowa City High 64, Muscatine 57

Nashua-Plainfield 53, North Butler, Greene 35

Ottumwa 64, Oskaloosa 26

PCM, Monroe 56, East Marshall, LeGrand 47

Ridge View 65, Manson Northwest Webster 38

Rockford 36, Saint Ansgar 27

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, Western Christian 43

Southeast Polk 48, Marshalltown 35

Waukee 65, Ankeny 28

Waverly-Shell Rock 51, Marion 29

Worth County, Mo. 70, Mount Ayr 67

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clarinda Academy vs. Tri-Center, Neola, ppd.

Clarksville vs. Grand View Christian, ccd.

Postville vs. West Central, Maynard, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clarksville 61, South Winneshiek, Calmar 19

Denver 76, Dunkerton 23

Des Moines Christian 54, Van Meter 15

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55

Forest City 56, Crestwood, Cresco 44

Garner-Hayfield 63, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 11

Grundy Center 54, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44

Hudson 52, Janesville 23

Indianola 62, Carlisle 36

Lenox 61, Diagonal 22

Nashua-Plainfield 53, North Butler, Greene 14

OA-BCIG 64, River Valley, Correctionville 11

Oskaloosa 46, Ottumwa 37

PCM, Monroe 38, Newton 28

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51, Western Christian 47

South Hardin 55, North Tama, Traer 21

Southeast Polk 68, ADM, Adel 36

St. Mary’s, Remsen 71, Alta-Aurelia 27

Waterloo, East 56, Marshalltown 16

Waukee 81, Ankeny 38

West Liberty 61, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 26

Westwood, Sloan 58, Wakefield, Neb. 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Rockford vs. Saint Ansgar, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

