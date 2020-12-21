Local church benefits food bank with drive-thru nativity scene

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Grace Community Church in North Liberty held a drive-thru nativity scene with live animals and volunteers Sunday night.

The church was raising money for the North Liberty Community Food Pantry and IC Compassion, which helps local immigrants and also runs a food pantry.

Over 700 cars came through the event --which featured a camel, llama sheep and donkeys. The effort raised $1,800 for the two groups.

"Given that those two organizations have been hard hit, just like everybody else has with COVID, we thought, 'What a way to bless the community,'" pastor Brooks Simpson said, dressed as a shepherd.

There was a line of cars roughly a half-mile long at one point. Over 90 volunteers helped put on the event.