Killer charged in 1988 slaying of 9-year-old California girl

California authorities say they have charged a convicted killer with the 1988 kidnapping and slaying of a 9-year-old girl. Michaela Joy Garecht disappeared from a market in the San Francisco Bay Area after riding her scooter there with a friend. Her body has never been found. Police say they only recently were able to match a partial palm print at the scene to David Misch, who’s in prison for killing a woman. Misch was charged Monday with murder and kidnapping. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.