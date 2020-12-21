Kidnappings in north Nigeria highlight deepening insecurity

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Joyous, tearful Nigerian parents tightly hugged their sons, upon being reunited with them following their week-long abduction in the country’s northwestern area. Boko Haram, Nigeria’s jihadist rebels, claimed responsibility for the kidnappings, but the government later said the abduction was carried out by bandit groups rampant in the northwest. While President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is credited with quick action that succeeded in getting the boys released, many in Nigeria are criticizing the government’s ineffective response to the deepening insecurity in the northwest and failure to protect civilians from the insurgency and criminal violence.