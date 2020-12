This evening, most of eastern Iowa, was able to see Jupiter and Saturn just about lined up from our vantage point here on Earth. Here are few photos from the evening. Learn more about "Great Conjunction" from a previous post.

Not the best foreground scene. The clouds cleared enough to capture the separation with a 200mm lens piggy-backed to my C11. pic.twitter.com/Yx6aLvcHIB — Mark A. Brown (Starguy) (@SSA_Mark) December 22, 2020

