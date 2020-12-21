Iowa prison inmate from Black Hawk County dies from COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections reports a prisoner from the Iowa State Penitentiary has died from COVID-19 complications, the 13th inmate across the state to die from the virus.

Dale Dean Viers, 58, died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Sunday morning due to COVID-19 complications and other preexisting conditions. He was being held at the prison in Fort Madison and had been taken to the hospital several days ago for more advanced care as his condition began to worsen.

Viers had been serving a life sentence for 1st Degree Kidnapping out of Black Hawk County. His sentence began on March 30, 1995.

Viers is the second inmate from the Iowa State Penitentiary to die from COVID-19 complications. The Anamosa State Penitentiary has seen the most inmates die from COVID-19, with 6 inmates dying from the virus.

Two Department of Corrections employees have died from COVID-19. The first was at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women on November 16. The second was from the Clarinda Correctional Facility on November 28.

As of Monday evening, 3,776 inmates have tested positive for the virus. 3,685 have recovered. 594 staff members have tested positive. 554 have recovered.

Several lawmakers held a news conference in November to address concerns about conditions in Iowa's prisons.

The DOC has been providing near weekly video updates over the last month. Those can be found here.

For more details on COVID-19 cases in Iowa's prisons, click here.