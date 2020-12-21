Iowa football pauses workouts due to positive COVID tests, still plans to play bowl game

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -- Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta released statements on Monday night saying the football team will pause in-person workouts for five days due to an increase in positive COVID-19 results.

The University didn't confirm specifics, however a report from Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register claims that six coaches tested positive in recent days.

"As I shared this morning, last week we experienced an increase in positives cases within our football program. Our student-athletes returned to testing today and based on additional positive tests and contact tracing, our medical team has made the decision to pause in-person activities for a minimum of five days," Barta said in a statement, "We will continue to follow Big Ten Conference medical protocol and participate in daily rapid antigen testing. Based on the information we have available today, we feel confident in our ability to participate in the TransPerfect Music City bowl."

"Late this afternoon I met with our Player Leadership Group and they overwhelmingly want to play in the bowl game," added Ferenta, "We will continue to prepare and put our game plan together for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl using the technology we have available. While our first priority is the health and safety of our players and staff, our goal is to play and compete on Dec. 30."

Iowa is scheduled to return to practice on Saturday in preparation for the Music City Bowl the following Wednesday in Nashville.