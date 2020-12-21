Growing list of countries issue travel bans from UK over new coronavirus variant

(NBC) — Germany and Hong Kong are joining the growing list of countries banning U.K. travelers after a new variant of the coronavirus, one that reportedly spreads even faster, has been discovered in Britain.

At the airport in Brandenburg, near Berlin, long lines of people formed at ticket counters just hours after Germany imposed travel restrictions for flights arriving from Britain.

Germany said all flights coming from Britain, except cargo flights, were no longer allowed to land as of midnight, Dec 20.

Officials haven't indicated how long the flight ban will last.

Eurotunnel, the rail service that links Britain with mainland Europe, has suspended services.

"I think it is a little bit annoying," Christian Jones, a traveler from London, said. "I think I'll be able to come back, but I'll be travelling in a month or two. It is not acute."

"I'm German, and here everybody is even more precautious," Susanne Piaf, a resident in London, said. "We just don't know what's going to happen, of course in a way I think we are exaggerating, but I do not want to say something else because we do not know what happens, so better to be precautious for sure."

Hong Kong banned all flights from Britain on Monday after a new and highly-contagious strain of the coronavirus swept through parts of southern England.

Health minister Sophia Chan told reporters the measure was necessary as the new virus strain was ''ferocious.''

Recent arrivals from the U.K. will have to quarantine for 21 days, a week longer than the usual 14-day period, she said.

Hong Kong's move followed similar bans imposed by countries such as Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Ireland, Canada and the Netherlands.

France, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Canada, India and Bulgaria also announced restrictions on U.K. travel.

