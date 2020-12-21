Former state employee sues Florida over search warrant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida Department of Health employee is suing the state over a search warrant executed on her house. The search came after investigators said they identified a message sent from a computer at the address to health department employees. Rebekah Jones, who was fired in May for insubordination after repeatedly violating department policy about communicating with media, helped create the state’s coronavirus dashboard. She contends she was fired for not falsifying data. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement served the search warrant earlier this month. Jones posted a video of officers entering her home.