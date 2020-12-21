For UK exporters, post-Brexit border chaos arrives early

LONDON (AP) — British businesses have spent months worrying about disruption at Britain’s borders when the U.K. makes a post-Brexit economic break from the European Union at the end of the year. That mayhem has come 11 days early due to the coronavirus, rather than Brexit. Signs on roads approaching the English Channel port of Dover flashed “French borders closed“ on Monday and warned truck drivers away. The identification of a COVID-19 variant which scientists think may spread more easily spurred France to shut its border with the U.K. for 48 hours, stopping people and cargo vehicles entering by air, road, sea or rail. British supermarkets said supplies of some fresh produce could run short within days.