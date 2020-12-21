FBI warns, don’t fall for COVID-19 vaccine scams

(KWWL) - As vaccine rollout and approval is underway, the FBI is warning the public of a scam that claims you can pay money to gain priority, and receive the COVID-19 vaccine before others.

In this time of need, scammers can be found attempting to take advantage of those who are desperate for relief. COVID-19 vaccine scams can cost you hundreds of dollars if you fall for one.

Taking advantage of those most vulnerable is not something new. Scammers have used natural disasters, or in the case this year, a pandemic, to trick people.

“We're very prepared to see if vaccine scams now pop up how to address those,” Omaha FBI Crime Squad Supervisor Bryan Van Deun said.

Avoid giving out your personal information to unknown sources, and keep up with the most up-to-date news in regards to the COVID vaccine. Those are the biggest pieces of advice Van Deun has to offer.

“There is a very specific way that they are being deployed and who will be first to get those. Again those are healthcare workers and folks in retirement and assisted living facilities. They are not being offered to the general public yet, and nobody has the ability to jump the line and increase their priority at this point," he said.

Scammers can call, text, email, and even show up on your doorstep.

“That’s not how the government is going to operate with a legitimate vaccine,” Van Deun warns.

Do not pay for anything out of pocket, put your name on a waiting list, or interact with an advertisement on social media about vaccines. These are all signs of a potential con.

“We don’t know what we don’t know and if we’re not seeing it ourselves it’s incumbent upon us to receive that information from the public. They’re our eyes and ears out there, they’re seeing more than we can," Van Deun said, "So if anybody sees or receives anything suspicious we encourage you to report it.”

Checking in with your elderly family members is also a good idea, as those older in age are sometimes specifically targeted with these types of scams.

There have not been any reports of this particular scam in the state of Iowa as of December 21.

If you believe you've been the victim of COVID-19 fraud, immediately report it to:

HHS-OIG Hotline: 1-800-HHS-TIPS or tips.hhs.gov.

FBI Hotline: 1-800-CALL-FBI or ic3.gov.

CMS/Medicare Hotline: 1-800-MEDICARE

For accurate, up-to-date information about COVID-19, visit: