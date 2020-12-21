FBI warning people of COVID-19 vaccine scams

FBI OHAMA FIELD OFFICE, Nebraska (KWWL) -- As companies begin to roll out and distribute their vaccines, the FBI is warning you of potential scams.

Here are some signs of potential scams:

You are asked to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine.

You are asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get early access.

Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online or from unsolicited/unknown services.

Marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payment.

The FBI said you should protect youself by never giving away your personal information to unknown sources.

If you believe you've been the victim of COVID-19 fraud, immediately report it to:

HHS-OIG Hotline: 1-800-HHS-TIPS or tips.hhs.gov.

FBI Hotline: 1-800-CALL-FBI or ic3.gov.

CMS/Medicare Hotline: 1-800-MEDICARE

For accurate, up-to-date information about COVID-19, visit: