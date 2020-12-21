Experts issue warning after 3 killed in Colorado avalanches

DENVER (AP) — The deaths of three people in two Colorado avalanches since Friday have experts warning those headed to the backcountry to be careful and pay attention to forecasts. A rescue team on Sunday recovered the bodies of two skiers caught in an avalanche a day earlier in southwestern Colorado’s San Juan Mountains near Silverton. The first avalanche death happened Friday near the ski resort town of Crested Butte. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says 132 avalanches have been reported since Friday and that the state’s snowpack is the weakest it has been since 2012.