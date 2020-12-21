Egypt reports bird flu outbreaks in rural area

CAIRO (AP) — Local authorities in rural Egypt have declared a state of emergency after detecting two outbreaks of bird flu. The head of the veterinary agency in a southwestern province said Sunday that avian influenza was detected in two poultry farms in the Dakhla Oasis, located over 750 kilometers (470 miles) from the capital, Cairo. He says the infected birds were culled and authorities have carried out medical examinations of people who were in contact with them. The virus can cause severe illness or death in humans, and is mainly spread through contact with infected animals.