Drake puts streak on line vs N. Dakota

North Dakota (1-7) vs. Drake (8-0)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake looks for its ninth straight victory of the season as it goes up against North Dakota. North Dakota is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Drake is coming off a 111-67 home win over Chicago State on Sunday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Drake has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Roman Penn, Shanquan Hemphill, D.J. Wilkins and Tremell Murphy have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.FILIP IS A FORCE: Filip Rebraca has connected on 53.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over the last five games. He’s also made 59 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: North Dakota has dropped its last five road games, scoring 64.2 points and allowing 75.6 points during those contests. Drake has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 93.2 points while giving up 61.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Fighting Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Drake has 49 assists on 101 field goals (48.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while North Dakota has assists on 47 of 64 field goals (73.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Drake defense has allowed only 60.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bulldogs 30th among Division I teams. The North Dakota offense has averaged 63.8 points through eight games (ranked 226th, nationally).

