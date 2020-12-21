Dec. 21: IDPH reports 600 new cases, no additional deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 600 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 267,744.

The state's website says that of the 267,744 people who have tested positive, 214,724 have recovered. This is 1,081 more recoveries than what the state reported Sunday.

The state's death toll is 3,589, which is the same number that was reported yesterday. The Iowa Department of Health has recently announced a new methodology for how coronavirus deaths are calculated.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (214,724) and the number of deaths (3,589) from the total number of cases (267,744) shows there are currently 49,431 active positive cases in the state.

There were 70 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 644, which is up from 639. Of those hospitalizations, 142 are in the ICU (down from 149), and 72 are on ventilators (down from 79 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 1,933 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,317,929 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (600 positive tests divided by 1,933 tests given) is 31.0 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 42 new cases since 10 a.m. Sunday, leaving a total of 13,003 cases in the county (12,217 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 786 Serology positive cases). There are 19 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 10,350. There were seven additional deaths, leaving a total of 207 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.3 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 27 new cases since 10 a.m. Sunday, leaving a total of 16,006 cases. There have been 188 more recoveries, leaving a total of 12,983 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 240 deaths. There are 32 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.1 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there are 19 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Sunday. This brings the total to 10,623 reported cases. There have been 46 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 9,028 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 45 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.0 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there are 16 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Sunday. This brings the total to 10,250 reported cases. There has been 45 additional recovery reported, leaving a total of 8,788. There were no additional deaths recorded, leaving a total of 133 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.4 percent.

