COVID IN THE CLASSROOM: How is it spreading in schools?

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – Governor Kim Reynolds and Ann Lebo, Director of the Iowa Department of Education, have stated COVID-19 is not spreading in Iowa schools, following the lead of Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are just now getting a clear look at COVID-19 inside Black Hawk County's metro school districts.

Both the Cedar Falls and Waterloo public school districts had declined KWWL's written and verbal requests for the number of COVID-19 cases reported among students and staff this academic year. HIPAA rules were one of the reasons given for previously declining to provide the information.

Through the Freedom of Information Act, KWWL obtained the numbers from the beginning of school in August to the FOIA filing date of November 13. They are:

Waterloo Schools: 251 positive cases (112 staff and 139 students)

Cedar Falls Schools: 65 positive cases (breakdown not provided)

These numbers are fairly minimal given the latest enrollment numbers available from the Iowa Department of Education (Academic year 2019-2020) which shows 16,236 students between the two districts. Waterloo had 10,865 students enrolled and Cedar Falls had 5,371 students enrolled during the 2019-2020 academic year.

Upon release of the numbers, each district was afforded the opportunity for an interview. Waterloo Community Schools accepted while Cedar Falls Community School District did not respond to the request for comment.

In an interview over Zoom, Kinglsey Botchway, Chief Human Resources Officer for Waterloo Community Schools talked about the numbers.

"We're still holding true to our efforts in wanting to make sure we continue the mitigation efforts we've used since the beginning,” Botchway said.

Botchway credits the efforts of the teachers and staff for the low amount of positive cases among staff and students given the district's size.

Both Waterloo and Cedar Falls districts have worked closely with the Black Hawk County Public Health Department since the beginning of the pandemic to help stop the spread. District leaders meet with the health department weekly or bi-weekly to address concerns or additional needs. The health department was closely involved in the decision to extend Thanksgiving break.

“Hopefully those additional days will help if somebody has been exposed to COVID, so maybe perhaps the symptoms will start occurring and they will stay home,” said Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, Black Hawk County Public Health Director.

Botchway said the extension of the Thanksgiving break by going virtual for an extra few days appears to have been beneficial as the district has not seen an increase in cases.

Back during the county's spike in cases in November, Hoover Middle School was moved online for a period because staffing became a problem.

"We could not cover one particular grade level," Botchway added. "We had one grade level that had a significant number of absences. Just to make sure our one grade level could teach their students and make sure they could support the other grade level, we had to move to virtual.”

At the worst, he said, there was a 3.5% positivity rate among Waterloo staff. This was at the same time Black Hawk County was experiencing a positivity rate above 20%.

Because of a lot of mitigation efforts we've put in, our staff and students are sometimes safer in our environment than they are out in the community," Botchway said.

At any given time, Waterloo Schools has had 25 students out for COVID-19, whether because they've tested positive or have been exposed. That number has been as high as 50 for staff among the district.

Mitigation efforts haven't come cheap. Spreadsheets provided to KWWL indicate Waterloo Community Schools spent $2,167,616.10 since the beginning of the pandemic for supplies and technology upgrades. $1,177,694.93 was spent on technology alone in the last academic year.

Botchway said this expense was incurred when districts were forced to move online and the school system made efforts to get students the necessary technology and sufficient internet connections.

For comparison, Sioux City Community Schools has a similar enrollment as Waterloo and Cedar Falls combined, with 15,016 students.

According to our sister station KTIV in Sioux City, the district had 201 reported student and staff cases during the same time period as the reported numbers for Waterloo and Cedar Falls.